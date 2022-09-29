Just Eat appoints new executives as it eyes up profit

Just Eat has appointed two new chiefs to its top team today as it hones in on profit this year and looks to capitalise on a positive first six months trading.

The Amsterdam-based firm said it had nominated Andrew Kenny as Chief Commercial Officer this morning and Jörg Gerbig as Chief Operating Officer, while Nestle and Shell non executive director Dick Boer will be put forward as Chair.

Trustpilot CCO Mieke De Schepper has also been put forward to the supervisory board of the firm.

The appointments come just one day after the firm said it expected to swing into the black this year ​​generate positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the second half of this year, after a loss of 134m euros ($129m) in the first half.

Shares jumped as high as 7.3 per cent yesterday after the update.