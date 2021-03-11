FTSE 250 Ascential CEO joins the board of cyber security firm Darktrace

AI cyber security platform Darktrace has appointed Ascential’s CEO to its board as a non-executive director.

CEO Paul Harrison, who formerly held the chief financial position at Just Eat, will aid the board in tackling the fast-changing challenges that the digital landscape brings.

“As cyber-threats become more sophisticated and better-resourced, it is clear that the cyber challenge is one that can only be addressed with breakthrough AI technology,” Harrison said.

Ascential, a FTSE 250 data and analytics group, owns the advisory firm MediaLink which was hired last month to support development at the Thames Estuary Growth Board – driving 1.5m new jobs by 2050.

