Just Eat to create 1,500 new jobs in Sunderland

Just Eat has announced it will create more than 1,500 new customer service jobs in Sunderland as part of a £100m investment in the North East.

The British food delivery giant said that recruitment for the roles is underway with 300 positions already filled.

The multi-million pound investment will fund a 20,000 square meter workspace for the new customer care team complete with a gym, catering area and lounge spread across four floors.

The expansion comes amid fierce competition from rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats. In January, Deliveroo announced it would be expanding operations to 100 cities across all four nations of the UK.

Both Just Eat and Deliveroo reported record financials for the first half of the year off the back of strong demand during lockdown. However, despite a strong set of results Just Eat’s share price is down -17.54 per cent this year to date.

The company now faces being booted from the the FTSE 100 after the index provider FTSE Russell recommended that the company change its nationality from the UK to the Netherlands. In 2020, Just Eat completed a £6.2bn merger with Dutch delivery firm Takeaway.com.

Andrew Kenny, the UK Managing Director at Just Eat commented on the company’s Northern expansion plans.

He said: “As a platform that covers 95% of UK postcodes, we also know the importance of increasing career opportunities outside of London and the South East. We’re pleased to be announcing our commitment to the North East, to help boost the region’s economy.”

The news was greeted with delight by Councillor Graeme Miller, the leader of Sunderland City Council, who said: “We’re thrilled to have supported Just Eat to make its move to Sunderland, joining a dynamic business community and creating jobs and opportunities for people across the city.”

Just Eat shares are up 0.78 per cent from yesterday’s close price.

