Just Eat and ITV set to be booted from FTSE 100, while Morrisons and Meggitt could be added

Takeaway delivery service company Just Eat Takeaway.com is set to be booted from the FTSE 100 after the index’s watchdog ruled it was a Dutch rather than a British company.

FTSE Russell, the global index provider that recommends which listed companies should join or be removed from London’s premier index, ruled that Just Eat should change its nationality from the UK to the Netherlands.

The nationality change will make Just Eat ineligible to be included in the FTSE UK Index Series, FTSE Russell said. Broadcaster ITV could also be scrapped from the blue-chip index.

Supermarket chain Morrisons and defence firm Meggitt, both of which are currently the subject of takeover battles between US suitors, have been recommended to join the FTSE 100.

FTSE Russell’s recommendations are indicative and will be confirmed on 1 September.

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s share price has plunged over 20 per cent over the last year, dropping from 8,684p to 6,939p, despite benefitting from strong appetite among UK consumers for takeaways amid Covid lockdowns.

Meanwhile, ITV’s share price has soared nearly 90 per cent over the same period, rising to 115.15p from 60.64p, primarily driven by the broadcaster’s prospects improving as the rapid economic rebound from the depths of the pandemic has triggered a surge in advertising spend from businesses.

ITV has been a perennial yo-yo company in the FTSE 100, lurching between the blue-chip index and its mid-cap rival, the FTSE 250. It was restored to the premier index in June of this year after falling out of it in September 2020.

Both Morrisons, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, and Meggitt are the subject of takeover bids from US businesses, which has boosted their respective share prices in recent weeks.

Morrisons, which was founded in Bradford in 1899, has been at the heart of a bidding war between a Fortress-led consortium and Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.

The supermarket’s board recommended a £7bn takeover bid from CD&R last week which, if it passes shareholders, would see the company delist from the London Stock Exchange altogether.

Two separate US aerospace companies, TransDigm and Parker Hannifin, are competing with each other to acquire Meggitt.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals was also recommended for inclusion on the FTSE 100 by FTSE Russell, while engineering firm Weir Group could leave the blue-chip index.

Cambridge-based cybersecurity firm Darktrace is set to join the FTSE 250 just four months after listing in London.