Johnson promises Ukraine more defensive weapons in call with Zelensky

Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet for talks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022

Boris Johnson has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more “defensive equipment” to fight off the Russian invasion in a call today.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the pair “discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, precipitated by Russia’s indiscriminate attacks and ceasefire breaches” and “the increasing threat Russia’s barbaric attacks pose to Ukrainian civilians and the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s determination to ensure Putin fails”.

Speculation has been mounting that Russian troops will soon attack the port city of Odessa as Moscow continues its offensive on key cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Around 70 per cent of Ukraine’s imports and exports come through Odessa, which is seen as a key strategic target for Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Mariupol in Ukraine’s South-East has sustained days of constant shelling and artillery fire from Russia, while power and water supplies have also been cut.

The city’s mayor said residents were now facing a humanitarian disaster, with Russia ignoring an agreed ceasefire yesterday to attack civillians trying to escape.

Recounting the call between Johnson and Zelensky, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK is taking to support Ukraine and the two leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s six-point plan for international action.

“The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelensky also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, precipitated by Russia’s indiscriminate attacks and ceasefire breaches.”

Earlier today, Zelensky warned about the expected Odessa offensive by Putin’s troops during a live Facebook recording.

Zelensky said: “Russian people always used to come to Odessa and they only knew warmth and generosity and what’s now? Artillery, bombs against Odessa. This will be a war crime. This will be historic crime.

Read more Payment giants join Russia exodus

“We are Ukrainians. We need peace. We want peace. And for Russian citizens it’s not only the fight for peace in Ukraine but for your peace and for your freedom. You used to see it. You knew prosperity … if you will be silent now, then only your poverty will speak for you.”