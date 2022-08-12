Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder

Consumer health giant Johnson & Johnson will stop selling talc-based baby powder next year, after thousands of lawsuits.

The company discontinued sales of the product in the US and Canada in 2020, after demand dropped in the wake of a slew of lawsuits.

Some 38,000 lawsuits against the company have alleged that such products caused cancer because of contamination with asbestos.

Johnson & Johnson has refuted these claims and said the products are safe.

Now, the firm will suspend sales of such products, in favour of corn-starch based baby powder.

“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all corn starch-based baby powder portfolio,” the brand explained.