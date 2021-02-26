Johnson & Johnson reports severe allergic reactions after Covid-19 jab

A Johnson & Johnson researcher said today that the company has received preliminary reports of two cases of severe allergic reactions in people who had received the company’s Covid-19 vaccine, including one case of anaphylaxis.

Dr Macaya Douoguih, head of clinical development and medical affairs at the Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said the case of anaphylaxis occurred in an ongoing trial of healthcare workers in South Africa.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson’s single dose Covid vaccine 66 per cent effective

Douoguih said there had not been any previously reported cases of anaphylaxis.

She is currently speaking to a panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which will vote later on whether to recommend authorization of the vaccine.

If the vaccine receives the recommendation, the FDA is likely to authorize it for emergency use within a day or so.

This would make it the third vaccine available in the United States, and the only one thar requires just one shot.

Read more: EU hosts virtual summit on vaccine supply as scepticism blights Astrazeneca uptake