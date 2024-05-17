John Krasinski family film IF is refreshingly different

It might have raised a couple of eyebrows to see writer/director John Krasinski choose a family film as his next project, having found success in horror with A Quiet Place and its sequel. It’s not unprecedented – George Miller, Eli Roth, and Danny Boyle have all made family films in between more serious projects. However, the man who made adults jump from their seats is now asking us to reconnect with our imagination.

IF is about a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who has been through a traumatic experience, and suddenly gains the ability to see Imaginary Friends (IFs for short). Teaming up with her adult neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who has the same ability, the pair go on a journey to reunite IFs with the people they have helped, or finding them new children to connect with.

Krasinski’s strength as a writer and director is in introducing worlds, and families will be launched into an eye-catching visual treat. The fun is found in discovering all these different imaginary friends, voiced by a variety of famous faces, and watching the human characters try to cope with their madcap antics. There’s also a surprisingly serious tone, weaving in subjects like grief and depression that may be a bit hefty for very young viewers. The messaging and the comedy don’t always work well alongside each other, but will certainly hit for those who don’t want just a scattergun of jokes.

Reynolds’ ability to bring his personable nature to any genre continues to be impressive. In just over a month the Canadian will be saying unspeakable things opposite Hugh Jackman in the new Deadpool movie, but here he dials down his brand of sarcastic humour to fit the family friendly setting. Fleming is more than up to the task of keeping up with Reynolds’ energy, while animation star Carell steals the show as Blue, a big furry IF with something of an anxiety problem. Half the fun for grown ups may be listening out for big names giving voices to robots, superhero animals, and sunflowers.

IF is a curious tale, aiming for every age group in a way that isn’t necessarily cohesive. However, it’s a bold attempt from a filmmaker who wants to try something different, and for families who don’t want to sit through a ninety-minute toy commercial this thoughtfulness may be refreshing.