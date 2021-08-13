Job ads dip for first time in two months

Job vacancies fell for the first time in two months suggesting that severe worker shortages that have plagued the UK labour market are starting to clear, according to new figures released today.

Data from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation shows the number of active job postings dropped by 2,000 over the last week, the first fall since late June.

Employers have struggled to scale staffing levels quick enough to cope with soaring demand amid widespread worker shortages in recent months.

Concerns about the viability of roles in the long term, contracting a deadlier strain of Covid and lack of childcare provision have deterred candidates from entering or returning to the labour market.

Kate Shoesmith, deputy CEO of the REC, said: “Since the final COVID restrictions were lifted in July, the number of new job adverts has continued to ramp up. Employers are desperate to find good staff to help them recover and grow in the coming months.”

“Recruiters are working flat out to help find the best people but there are shortages of workers in almost every sector across the country.”

Employers are upping starting salaries in a bid to attract talent, Shoesmith noted.

Demand for photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators among employers was highest, with the number of new job adverts for these roles rising 19.3 per cent.

The volume of job postings for insurance underwriters also jumped 15.5 per cent.

The REC said the number of new job postings increased at its fastest clip since mid-May.