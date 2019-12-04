Jo Swinson confronts Extinction Rebellion protesters glued to Lib Dems' electric bus

City Talk
A group of Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees have glued themselves to Jo Swinson’s campaign bus, despite the fact it’s an electric vehicle.

The protesters disrupted the Liberal Democrat leader’s battle bus as it was on its way to visit a youth centre in South London.

The six Extinction Rebellion protesters targeted the bus to urge Swinson to put the “climate and ecological emergency is top of the agenda this election”.


Some of the protesters can be seen on one social media video running around and buzzing like bees and yelling out slogans.

One protester said: “We need a new form of democracy.”

While another added: “Climate action now.”

Later on, Swinson tried to negotiate with the men and women dressed as bees.

