Extinction Rebellion launches plan for 'Twelve Days of Crisis'

Extinction Rebellion is gearing up for seasonal disruptive action that it has dubbed “Twelve Days of Crisis”.

The climate action group’s latest plan is set to start on November 30 with a “Paint the Streets” event, before the 12-day demonstration begins at the start of next month.

The protesters are expected to target headquarters of the political parties ahead of the 12 December general election in a bid to pile the pressure on politicians.

“With the help of bikes, bees and bulldozers, the 12 days of creative action will see rebels across the UK raising the alarm about the climate crisis”, the group said.

The timeline for the 12-day movement, which can be found on the firm’s website, includes a “mothers and babies nurse-in” as well as a “Bikes against bulldozers” rally.

The Election Rebellion activists have vowed to urge all political parties to make the Climate and Ecological Emergency their top priority and ask that politicians sign up to its “Three Demands Bill”.

Sarah Lunnon of Extinction Rebellion’s Political Circle:“In the end, climate and ecological breakdown is a moral question. How much life will you accept dying? Just how terrible a world will you leave the world’s children?”

She added: “None of the major parties’ manifestos make the call for mobilization that is needed to defend and protect life on earth.”