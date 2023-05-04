Jimmy McLoughlin: Why training could put our AI fears to bed

Jimmy McLoughlin is a former No10 business adviser and now hosts the podcast Jimmy’s Jobs of the Future

More than 1 in 4 Britons already think that AI could do their job better than them. That is the remarkable statistic that we found undertaking some recent polling alongside leading research firm, FocalData. Even more dramatically the number increases to just under 1 in 2 who think AI will do their job better in the next decade.

The rate and pace of AI is striking. In our first poll in January less than 1 in 5 had heard about ChatGPT. In the latest poll. Now, it is over two thirds of the population. It is very difficult to think of another product launch that has had such a cut through – the iPhone is probably the only thing that comes close to it.

Throughout human history there have been many predictions of the destruction of jobs, all the way back to spinning wheels in the late 18th Century.

Supposedly Neil Ludd was an apprentice who destroyed one of the spinning wheels, although there is not really any evidence that Ludd existed – like Robin Hood he supposedly resided in Sherwood Forest. Nonetheless, the term Luddite is still with us today.

Six in ten of our respondents believed AI will lead to a reduction in jobs, only 22% believed that it would create jobs. Almost 2 in 3 believe that Governments should intervene, but how that would work in practice will be one of the biggest public policy questions of our time.

One opportunity might be around trying to incentivise employers to provide training. Two in every three respondents said they wanted training in AI, but fewer than 1 in 5 had received any form of it this year. Although interestingly, that jumped to 1 in 3 for Londoners, demonstrating how the capital leads the way once again in the adoption and understanding of new technology.

It could have the added incentive of finally cracking the productivity problem, although as the economist Robert Solow said in 1987, ‘I see computers everywhere, but the productivity statistics’. Could the same happen with AI?

THE SIDEMEN’S MAIN MAN

This week the guest on Jimmy’s Jobs was Jordan Schwarzenberger. He is just 25 years old and manages the Sidemen, about whom more below, with his group Arcade Media. He offered an extraordinary insight into how Gen Z is making money through platforms like YouTube and Instagram. He has also launched a podcast called Unboxed which looks more into the Creator Economy.

A CULTURAL PHENOMENON

Have you heard of the Sidemen? Don’t worry if you not: six months ago I was the same. However, they are a cultural phenomenon on a scale of One Direction, The Spice Girls or the Beatles. The origins of the group of seven are incredible, starting out just ten years ago this Autumn streaming Grand Theft Auto online. In the last year they have launched a chicken shop and a vodka brand, demonstrating how today’s youth are building market and distribution before product.

DOING IT FOR THEMSELVES?

One of the interesting side effects of the CBI fall out could be that business leaders themselves begin to venture out onto the airwaves to talk about business. Andy Wood from Adnams Brewery has been making waves, Matt Clifford of Entrepreneur First was on the Laura Kuenssberg show at the weekend and Ben Francis was chatting to Nick Ferrari on LBC last week about the six month anniversary of their shop on Regent Street. All are articulate and thoughtful on the future of our economy and hopefully can be encouraged to do more media.

SPEAKING DIPLOMATICALLY

The Diplomat seems to have divided opinion on Twitter, but then again what doesn’t? I enjoyed it. Yes, the dialogue and good chunks of the plot do require you to suspend your disbelief at stages, but there are some wonderful shots of inside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the US Ambassador’s residence at Winfield House as well as my old workplace, the Institute of Directors, which over the years has also hosted Downton Abbey and Batman: The Dark Knight. The overall theme of the interrelation of domestic and geopolitics intertwine is fascinating. I imagine a second series is nailed on.