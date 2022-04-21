Two-in-five Brits now say they think that Rishi Sunak is ‘incompetent’

It comes as Rishi Sunak’s public popularity has significantly dropped over the past month since he released a mini-budget in his spring economic statement.

A new survey has revealed 40 per cent of Brits now think Rishi Sunak is “incompetent” – a 23 per cent increase from January.

The YouGov poll also found that 38 per cent of Brits think the chancellor is “competent”, which is a 16 per cent drop from last year.

The chancellor was criticised for not doing enough to help families deal with rising bills, and broader inflation, despite announcing a cut to fuel duty and a cut to National Insurance.

He was then embroiled in a saga about his wife’s tax status, after it was revealed she had non-domiciled status and paid tax on her overseas earnings.

She has since changed this to ensure she pays tax on all earnings to the UK government.

All this was compounded when the Metropolitan Police last week gave Sunak a fine for breaking Covid rules by attending an office birthday party for Boris Johnson in 2020.

The YouGov poll found that more people still thought Sunak was better at his job than Johnson, with 66 per cent of people saying they thought the PM was “incompetent”.