Starmer more trusted to build a strong economy than Sunak, poll finds

Sir Keir Starmer has gained a seven point lead over Rishi Sunak on being trusted to build a strong economy, a poll of voters has found.

Based on whether the public trusted them on the economy, the Labour Party leader scored 39 per cent compared to the Prime Minister’s 32 per cent, while just 29 per cent said they didn’t know.

Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies pollsters also gave the Labour Party, on 48 per cent, a 21 point lead in whether people would vote for them in a general election, up three on last week’s findings, and the biggest lead since 19 March.

The Conservatives were on 27 per cent, down one point on last week, while the Lib Dems were on 11 per cent. Reform, Greens and the SNP were all on five per cent and under.

On personal approval ratings, Sunak was on negative 16 per cent – his joint lowest net approval ranking since February – while Starmer was on positive nine per cent. Starmer also took a ten point lead over his rival on who would make the better PM.

Asked about key issues, 57 per cent of Brits surveyed told pollsters the economy was one of their top three priorities when it came to determining how they would vote in a general election.

Starmer vs Sunak (9 July):



Starmer leads on EVERY SINGLE leadership characteristic polled, including:



Cares about people like me (41% | 25%)

Is a strong leader (37% | 29%)

Can build a strong economy (39% | 32%)

Can work well with foreign leaders (38% | 33%) pic.twitter.com/2oh7NgFWJn — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) July 10, 2023

Economic issues also beat healthcare, immigration, education and housing in list of priorities.

Competency was another key metric, with 46 per cent of respondents saying they find the government incompetent – and just half as many describing them as competent.

Just under 40 per cent of respondents thought a Labour majority was the most likely outcome of a general election held in the next six months, and just under 20 per cent said a Tory majority.

CCHQ and the Labour Party have been approached for comment.