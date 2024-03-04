Conservative support falls to lowest levels on record as Starmer lead stretches further

Support for the Conservatives – and Rishi Sunak – has dropped to its lowest level on record, according to a new poll.

Researchers at Ipsos found backing for the Tories had fallen to just 20 per cent, meaning only a fifth of respondents say they intend to vote for them, the poll with the Standard showed.

The survey marks the lowest level ever recorded by Ipsos in its Political Monitor survey which began in 1978.

Labour scored 47 per cent, giving Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition a 27 point lead over Rishi Sunak’s governing party – an increase from their 22 point lead in January.

The Liberal Democrats secured nine per cent and the Greens eight per cent; while Reform UK also scored eight per cent, while seven per cent of respondents said other.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “The historical comparisons continue to look ominous for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

“The Ipsos Political Monitor series started in the late 1970s and has never recorded a Conservative vote share this low.”

Sunak’s satisfaction rating has also fallen to its lowest level since he took office, giving him a net rating of -54, while 83 per cent of those surveyed were dissatisfied with the government.

Starmer’s ratings have also fallen since January, leaving him with a net score of -26, which is only slightly above his lowest finding of -29 in May 2021.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Budget, Jeremy Hunt also saw his worst score as Chancellor, with 56 per cent of respondents reporting dissatisfaction, versus 52 per cent in February 2023.

According to Ipsos, the public think Labour’s Rachel Reeves would make the most capable Chancellor by 39 per cent to 24 per cent – up from her 12 point lead in October last year.

Skinner added: “Job satisfaction trends for the Prime Minister and his government since he took office are also heading downwards.

Combined with Labour taking leads on issues of economic credibility to go with their traditional strengths in public services, this means the Conservatives face big challenges across a number of fronts if they are to turn the situation around.”

Previous low points for the Tories include 22 per cent under John Major in the mid-1990s – and 23 per cent both in 1997, after Labour’s landslide win, and in December 2022.

The survey ran up to February 28, and 1,004 adults across Great Britain were interviewed.