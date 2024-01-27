Politicians more closely associated with economic crime than oligarchs and kleptocrats, poll finds

The public more closely associates politicians with economic crime than oligarchs, kleptocrats and senior business executives, pollsters have found.

Respondents most closely linked politicians – 55 per cent – with economic crime, when asked which professional class they associated with the term, according to the Survation polling.

MPs and other representatives ranked above oligarchs and kleptocrats – 45 per cent – and senior executives of big businesses – 44 per cent.

The survey was commissioned by the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition, and involved 6,466 people across Britain.

It found people intending to vote Conservative were significantly less likely to associate politicians, 39 per cent, with economic crime than Labour, 64 per cent; Greens, 60 per cent; Liberal Democrat, 55 per cent; and undecided voters, 55 per cent.

Labour MP and financial crime campaigner Margaret Hodge said: “This polling shows that the public is sick of politicians failing to be tough enough on economic crime.

No effort to sort out our tax havens. Illicit wealth pouring into London. We have become the jurisdiction of choice for drug smugglers, people traffickers and kleptocrats looking to launder the proceeds of their crimes.”

The poll’s findings also showed the public wanted the government to do more to tackle economic crime.

A total of 86 per cent of people in the UK, said they think the government should take economic crime seriously – but fewer than half – 46 per cent – believe it’s doing so.

While 83 per cent of respondents said economic crime and its effect on the UK was a serious issue.

Thom Townsend, co-chairman of the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition, said he was “reassured to see the broad agreement on the seriousness of economic crime”.

And Dr Susan Hawley, executive director of Spotlight on Corruption, added: “As we enter the General Election year, it is alarming that the UK public think our politicians are more likely to be associated with economic crime than oligarchs and kleptocrats.

“With trust in politicians at rock bottom, this shows that the fight against economic crime must go hand in hand with the UK cleaning up its own house and tackling integrity at the heart of Westminster, if this agenda is to be taken seriously by voters.”

The government has outlined its Economic Crime Plan 2023-26 and says it aims to: reduce money laundering and recover more criminal assets; combat kleptocracy and drive down sanctions evasion; and cut fraud. It is underpinned by £400m in funding.

While in Labour’s National Policy Forum (NPF) document – which the party will use to shape its manifesto pledges – says they will: tackle fraud with “root-and-branch reform”; make it easier to convict corporate fraudsters; overhaul Companies House; and protect individuals.

The Treasury has been contacted for comment.