Jet2 crowned UK best holiday provider as Tui and Lastminute.com slump

Jet2 has taken the crown as Britain’s favourite provider of package and resort holidays.

According to a survey published today by consumer champion Which?, the UK company has received the highest score in customer satisfaction alongside Swiss holiday provider Kuoni.

Respondents praised Jet2’s high levels of service and reliability, with one customer saying that “you don’t feel like you’re just one of the herd.”

Big name brands such as Lastminute.com, Easyjet Holidays and Tui however slumped due to customer service issues while giant eDreams was lambasted for its descriptions not matching reality.

A Tui spokesperson said “this tiny survey isn’t at all reflective of the feedback we receive from our customers,” while Lastmimute.com added that the research didn’t reflect “the extreme complexity of the travel ecosystem.”

eDreams said the survey was not accurate as the platform doesn’t offer traditional package holidays unlike some of its competitors.

“eDreams provides ‘dynamic packages’, which are bespoke combinations that package flights and hotels only,” said a spokesperson.

“eDreams’ dynamic packages do not include the components associated with the traditional pre organised package holiday model, like access to holiday reps, and overall organisation of all aspects of holidays.”