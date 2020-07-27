Jet2 cancels Spain flights after UK implements travel quarantine

Budget airline Jet2 said it was cancelling flights from the UK to popular holiday destinations in Spain as a result of the government’s decision to reimpose mandatory quarantine measures on travellers from the country.

The carrier tweeted a statement, saying: “Following the latest government advice regarding travel to mainland Spain from the UK, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and holidays programme to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia from 28 July up to and including 16 August”.

Read more: Ryanair and Easyjet to continue flying to Spain despite quarantine

It said that it was maintaining its flights and holidays to the Canary Islands and to the Balearic Islands, because Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel guidance for the islands remained unchanged.

However, this evening the FCO extended its advice against all non-essential travel to the islands “based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country,” it said.

There had been talks that the government was in talks with its Spanish counterparts about implementing air bridges to the islands to enable holidays to continue.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Earlier today fellow low-cost flyers Easyjet and Ryanair said that they would not cancel any flights due to the new restrictions. The former will cancel its holiday programme, however, in line with sector regulations.

Jet2, which is owned by Dart Group, also said it was suspending flights to Faro in Portugal until the same date.

Ministers brought in the 14-day quarantine measures overnight yesterday amid growing concerns about a spike in infections in Spain’s prosperous north-east.

Read more: IATA calls UK’s Spain travel quarantine a ‘big setback’ to recovery

The move sent airline stocks tumbling as financial markets opened today, with fellow holiday firm Tui seeing shares fall over 11 per cent.

Easyjet slumped 7.9 per cent, BA owner IAG dropped over five per cent and Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air fell 4.5 per cent.