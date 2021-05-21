Jeremy Paxman diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Legendary broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old journalist and University Challenge presenter said he had been receiving “excellent treatment” and that his symptoms were “currently mild”.

“I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine. I will not be making any further comment.”

Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977 he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama.

He also served stints on the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.

He became a presenter on Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014. During this time he interviewed a string of high-profile figures and became known for his hard-nosed interviewing technique.

Paxman bowed out of the job after 25 years by interviewing Boris Johnson while the pair rode a tandem bicycle.

He has also presented University Challenge since 1994, making him the longest serving quizmaster on UK TV.