JD Sports hires former Morrisons chair Andrew Higginson to fill the boots of Peter Cowgill after 18 years at the helm

JD Sports has hired Andrew Higginson to help fill the boots of Peter Cowgill as the sportswear retailer’s new chair.

Mr Cowgill stepped down from JD Sports in May after 18 year as the company’s executive chairman.

The resignation came after the company was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum in February, amid reports Mr Cowgill met a counterpart from the brand they planned to acquire in a Bury car park.

JD Sports said Mr Higginson, who was chairman of Morrisons until its takeover last year, was appointed following an extensive search process by the board.

Helen Ashton, interim chairwoman of JD Sports, said: “The board was impressed with the high-quality candidates that we met throughout the recruitment process.

“Andy (Higginson), however, stood out as the best candidate with his extensive board experience including as a chair and his strong track record in the international retail sector.

“It is a testament to the quality and attractiveness of JD that we have recruited Andy to the important role of chair.

“JD is a great business with a clear strategy, occupying a unique place in the market and we look forward to working with him on our global development opportunities.”