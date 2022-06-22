JD Sports revenue jumps by £2.4bn in 12-months amid US expansion

JD Sports’ revenue has jumped by nearly £2.4bn over the past year, after easing lockdown restrictions eased meant people could flock back to stores and sports events.

Revenue jumped to a total of £8.6bn in the 12-months to 29 January, up from £6.2bn in the same period a year prior.

The high street retailer has also more than doubled its pre-tax profit over the course of the year, from £324m in 2021 to £654.7m.

Interim chair Helen Ashton said JD’s financial performance in the US had been encouraging and is “having a long-term positive impact both on the group’s overall performance and its relationships with the international brands.”

Former boss Peter Cowgill surprised investors last month with a swift exit from the helm, which pushed the retailer’s share into the red.

“The process to recruit a CEO is ongoing with a number of high calibre candidates at different stages of consideration including some who have only recently made their interest in the role known,” the interim chair added. “A process to recruit a new non-executive chair is also progressing at pace.”