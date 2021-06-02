Jawbox Gin unveils record breaking 915-measure bottle

Size matters when it comes to gin. With the market saturated with small batch artisans all trying to out-botanicalise each other, one distillery has decided to go in the opposite direction, producing the world’s largest gin bottle. Northern Ireland’s Jawbox Gin has unveiled a 73cm tall, 32 litre, 915 measure Jawbox Giant’s Edition containing the brand’s Export Strength 47% ABV gin, equivalent to 46 standard bottles.

Read more: Shaken, stirred or dirty: the lore and lure of the martini

The “giant” portion of the name comes from Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, reputedly inspired by the sight of the Belfast Hills, which he felt resembled a sleeping giant safeguarding the city. These hills provide the Black Mountain heather which goes into Jawbox Gin.

The one-of-a-kind bottle will take pride of place in the cocktail bar of 23 storey, five star The Grand Central Hotel in the old Linen Quarter of Belfast.

The recently reopened hotel is offering a £40-50 G&Tea, which includes a Jonathan’s Twist Cocktail, served from the record-breaking bottle. Anyone saying “Make mine a large one” may have to wait some time to be served.

“We are thrilled to launch the Jawbox Giant’s Edition,” says founder Gerry White. “Our brand is inspired by the magnificent industrial era when ordinary men and women put Belfast on the map for hard graft and craft. Jawbox Export Strength is a modern expression of this uncompromising character, a character that will once again bring the hospitality industry back to the giant it was pre-lockdown.

Read more: Hockney at Royal Academy: I hate these paintings in my bones

“The higher strength liquid is a more intense expression of Jawbox Small Batch Gin and is perfect for cocktails. We really wanted to create some theatre around the bottle and this huge edition with a sleek matt black finish and gold foil accented label certainly does that.”