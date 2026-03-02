James Watt out of race to buy Brewdog: reports

Brewdog's future could be resolved as early as Monday

Scottish businessman James Watt is reportedly out of the race to buy Brewdog after the craft beer giant was put up for sale last month, as all of its bars shut on Monday while the sale gains pace.

Watt, who founded the craft beer firm with Martin Dickie in 2007, had been preparing to pile £10m of his own money as part of a dramatic comeback but has now called off his bid, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

Brewdog shut all of its bars for the day on Monday as it held a series of all-hands meetings to discuss the sale.

The announcement of a sale last month marked the latest chapter in a significant downfall for the independent brewer, which had been valued as high as £2bn but was recently forced to close several of its bars.

This saga could be completed as soon as Monday, with reports suggesting a pre-pack administration could be completed at the start of the week.

Chief executive James Taylor told staff in an internal email that the bars were being shut to allow employees to attend the meetings and to comply with licensing issues.

He wrote: “We appreciate this is an unsettling time for everyone, and we want to ensure that all colleagues have the opportunity to hear directly from us about what happens next.”

Brewdog’s future set to be resolved

Rumours had been swirling around the sale of the Brewdog brand and its highly valuable assets, prompting HSBC to secure the firm’s debts against its Aberdeenshire brewing estate, giving the bank the right to seize the property.

Alix Partners, the advisory firm brought in to manage the sale, could flog off Brewdog’s three components – its brand, its bars and its brewing facilities – separately.

Read more Brewdog: HSBC could seize brewery if no buyer found

Analysts told City AM Europe’s biggest beer companies, including Heineken, Carlsberg and Asahi, could be circling a deal involving Brewdog’s brand and its brewing capacity.

Brewdog’s 72 bars and pubs could attract interest from global private enquiry, including big-name firms such as Blackstone or Bain Capital, experts said.

Hangover from ‘punk’ investor model

The announcement of Brewdog’s sale last month was met with fury by some of the firm’s around 200,000 small-scale shareholders, who had invested in the company when it was an exciting start-up but look unlikely to make anything back.

Brewdog’s “equity for punks” scheme saw the firm raise £75m across seven investment rounds, offering discounted beer and other perks to everyday consumers in return for a small investment.

But shareholders are concerned the compound return agreement held by private equity firm TSG means it could take the lion’s share of a sale and leave these “punks” with nothing.

Ross Brown, a professor at the University of St Andrews’ school of management, told City AM last week: “Once a brand famous for edgy, zany beers and off-the-wall products it now very much mirrors the bland and corporate incumbents it was meant to challenge.”

Brewdog has not commented on this latest development.

The brewers previously said: “As with many businesses operating in a challenging economic climate and facing sustained macro headwinds, we regularly review our options with a focus on the long-term strength and sustainability of the company.

“Following a year of decisive action in 2025, which saw a focus on costs and operating efficiencies, we have appointed Alixpartners to support a structured and competitive process to evaluate the next phase of investment for the business. This is a deliberate and disciplined step with a focus on strengthening the long-term future of the Brewdog brand and its operations.”