Jaguar Land Rover: Drivers using plug-in hybrids as ‘stepping stone’ towards electric cars

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed a sharp rise in the sales of its plug-in hybrid models (PHEV) as its customers use them as a ‘stepping stone’ towards battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The automotive giant has reported a 59 per cent rise in PHEV sales during the first half of its financial year compared to the same period in 2023.

Global sales of PHEV Range Rovers jumped by 47 per cent while the sales for Defender models rose by 23 per cent.

Drivers becoming more accustomed to electrification – Jaguar Land Rover

Mark Camilleri, director of electrification services at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Demand is growing for our plug-in electric hybrid models as customers become more accustomed to electrification.

“PHEVs offer performance, fuel economy and low emissions, with zero emissions while driving in pure electric mode.

“They also give clients the opportunity to adapt to a new ownership experience, including home and public charging, ahead of the launch of our next generation fully electric vehicles.

“JLR is able to offer a range of fuel options to meet the energy transition dynamics of each market, and we will offer a pure electric variant of each nameplate by 2030 with the aim of reaching carbon net zero by 2039.”

The new figures come ahead of Jaguar Land Rover revealing its full half-year results in early November.

Earlier this month, the group announced that its retail sales totalled 103,108 in the second quarter of its financial year, down three per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

However, its retail sales for the first six months rise by three per cent to 214,288.

Compared to the prior year, retail sales in the quarter were up 29 per cent in the UK, up nine per cent in North America, down 22 per cent in Europe, down 17 per cent in China and down six per cent overseas.