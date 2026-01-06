Jaguar Land Rover sales tumble after cyber attack disruption

JLR's cyber attack cost £500m (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sales at Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover tumbled in the last quarter of the year after a massive cyber attack wreaked havoc with the carmaker’s production plans.

Wholesale volumes were down by more than 40 per cent to 59,200 in the three months to the end of December, while retail sales slumped 25 per cent to 79,600, which the firm also put down to US tariffs and the end of production of current Jaguar models.

“Production returned to normal levels only by mid-November post the cyber incident,” JLR said.

“Due to this and also the time required to distribute vehicles globally once produced, wholesale and retail volumes reduced on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis.

“In addition, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports, continued to impact volumes.”

Jaguar Land Rover’s £500m hit

Jaguar Land Rover lost almost £500m during the second quarter of its financial year as it battled the most expensive cyber attack in British history.

The automotive giant has reported a loss before tax and exceptional items of £485m for the three months to 30 September 2025.

The figure compares to a profit of £398m for the same period in 2024.

JLR has also confirmed that it lost £134m during the first half of its financial year, having made a profit of £1.1bn over the same six months in 2024.

In the wake of the cyber attack, ministers unveiled a £1.5bn finance package to support JLR while the company itself organised a £500m funding boost to its supply chain.

According to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car production fell by 27.1 per cent in September.

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: “JLR’s performance in the second quarter of FY26 was impacted by significant challenges, including a cyber incident that stopped our vehicle production in September and the impact of US tariffs.

“JLR has made strong progress in recovering its operations safely and at pace following the cyber incident.”