Jaguar: First look at electric car revealed following rebrand backlash

Jaguar has revealed a first look at its new concept car.

Jaguar has revealed the first look at its new luxury electric car following a backlash over its recent rebranding.

The iconic Britich carmaker sparked criticism last month after switching up its logo to ‘JaGUar’ and launching an ad which included slogans such as “delete ordinary” and “copy nothing.”

The move led to accusations Jaguar was ditching its old followers and even a wild claim from Nigel Farage the brand would go bust.

Jaguar’s managing director Rawdon Glover has since hit back at what he called “vile hatred and intolerance” in the backlash.

The luxury brand showcased images of the new Type 00 at an event in Miami on Monday, which it described as “Jaguar at its best. A fearless statement. An object of desire”.

Jaguar said its “visionary design,” which features a long bonnet, sweeping roofline and 23-inch alloy wheels, defied electric vehicle (EV) convention.

The front seats are finished with a tactile wool blend, inspired by handwoven yarn and also enveloping the sound bar and flooring.

Jaguar also said the new EV would target a range of up to 478 miles, with rapid charging adding around 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

It comes in Miami Pink and London Blue. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but are expected to reach over £100,000.

Jaguar’s Miami Blue make from the front

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, said: “We have forged a fearlessly creative new character for Jaguar that is true to the DNA of the brand but future facing, relevant and one that really stands out.”

The Type 00 will be made in the UK, with a final version ready for production revealed in 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, described the Type 00 as a “pure expression” of the company’s new creative philosophy.

“It has an unmistakeable presence. This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking and unwavering determination.

“It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Side profile of the Rhodon Rose

Adrian Mardell, chief executive of JLR, said: “The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism.

“That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type.

“Our journey is already underway, guided by our original ethos to Copy Nothing – and the results will be nothing short of spectacular.”