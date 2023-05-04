Jack Grealish and Oliver Heldens spin the decks with a DJ set in the OKX Collective metaverse

Jack Grealish and Oliver Heldens in the OKX metaverse

Manchester City star Jack Grealish and legendary DJ Oliver Heldens today performed a virtual DJ set together.

The £100m England midfielder and the Dutch electronic music maestro produced the ‘Mixing in the Metaverse’ set on the OKX Collective metaverse.

The 15-minute set was performed by metahuman avatars of Grealish and Heldens, who has been coaching Grealish on the turntables. The concert-like experience sees the pair debut a new, exclusive collaboration track within a futuristic stadium built in the metaverse.

“I love music and I’ve wanted to try my hand at DJing for a long time,” smiled Grealish.

“What I couldn’t have expected was that my DJing debut would come in the metaverse! The OKX Collective metaverse is unique and I’m honoured to share this special collab alongside a DJing legend like Oliver with fans from all over the world.”

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said the project was a great example of the one-of-a-kind immersive fan experiences being built by the exchange.

“For our third metaverse experience with Manchester City, we step into the virtual world to watch Jack try his hand on the decks alongside a legend of the future house genre,” he added.

“These opportunities are special in that they bring people intimately close to the players they love and their passions.”

Fans visiting the OKX Collective metaverse will be able to revisit the metaverse training experience OKX has launched with defender Ruben Dias and the tactical masterclass given by Manchester City Captain Ilkay Gundogan. Within the metaverse, fans can also enter competitions to win prizes, including passes to team training, match tickets and more.

To enter the OKX Collective metaverse, fans simply need to click this link.

OKX is the official training kit partner of Manchester City for the 2022/23 season.