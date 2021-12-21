Man City stars Grealish and Foden warned by Guardiola over night out

Grealish (right) and Foden (left) went out after City’s 7-0 win over Leeds this month

Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have been warned about their behaviour after being dropped by manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola left Grealish and Foden on the bench for the Premier League leaders’ 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday after the pair were pictured on a night out days earlier.

“I pay a lot of attention to behaviour on and off the pitch. And when off the pitch is not proper they are not going to play,” said Guardiola.

“So they have to be focused all the time because [of] the distractions at Christmas time and everything that happens – you have to still be focused.”

England internationals Grealish, who joined City in a Premier League record £100m transfer last summer, and Foden enjoyed a night out after City beat Leeds United 7-0 on 14 December.

It is not the first time that both players have been warned about their conduct.

Grealish apologised after it emerged he had broken lockdown rules on non-essential travel to visit a friend in March last year.

Foden was sent home from England duty in September 2020 after he and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood allowed two women into the team bubble.

Guardiola was the subject of a Covid scare last week which caused him to postpone his pre-match press duties before the Newcastle game.

The Spaniard, who went to a walk-in centre for his booster jab last week, was later cleared to attend the match as usual.

City’s next fixture is scheduled to be the home Premier League match against Leicester City on Boxing Day.