I’m no Arteta: Guardiola refuses to criticise referees after howler versus Spurs

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he wouldn’t copy Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in criticising officials after his side were denied a late goal-scoring opportunity by referee Simon Hooper in their 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Star striker Erling Haaland was fouled in his own half in the 94th minute but managed to get up and play the ball, under referee Hooper’s advantage, through to Jack Grealish. With the replacement City attacker onside and through the Tottenham defensive line the official blew up for the Haaland foul and denied the opportunity.

The decision led to angry scenes at the conclusion of the match with Haaland seen storming down the tunnel.

Guardiola: Next question

Arsenal manager Arteta last month called out officials for what he perceived to be a poor call during their loss to Newcastle United.

When asked about the incident yesterday, Guardiola said: “next question. I will not do a Mikel Arteta comment.

“It is hard when you review the image, the referee decides to blow the whistle after he has already said to play on. After the pass, the whistle [comes], so I do not understand this action.”

The controversial call was the final act in a pulsating tie which saw Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead before scoring an own goal just three minutes later to level the match. Phil Foden put City ahead before the break.

Giovani Lo Celso netted to peg City back before Grealish gave the home side the lead for the second time.

Dejan Kulusevski, though, found the back of the net to leave the scores at 3-3 before referee Hooper’s call.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said: “We hung in there, the second half was a lot better. We had a lot more control and a lot more belief in the team. We got our reward for that which is great for the lads.”

The result

The result leaves Arsenal two points clear at the top of the Premier League table with City behind Liverpool in third and Tottenham in fifth ahead of Newcastle.

Elsewhere on Sunday Liverpool scored two goals in two minutes to beat Fulham 4-3 at Anfield to go second and Aston Villa finished the weekend in the top four after an Ollie Watkins goal in the 90th minute rescued a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

West Ham and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium while Chelsea played 45 minutes with 10 men after a Conor Gallagher red card but managed to beat Brighton 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.