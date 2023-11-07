‘It’s going to stink at some point’: Arsenal boss Arteta vows to keep calling out referees

Arteta slammed referee and VAR decision making in Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle on Saturday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to call out perceived refereeing mistakes “time after time” following the furore around his team’s defeat at Newcastle United.

Arteta branded the decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s winning goal after three VAR checks “a disgrace”, while Arsenal backed him to the hilt in a strongly worded statement on Sunday.

“It is my duty to stand in front of the cameras and give a very clear and honest assessment of what happens in the game, and this is what I did,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Sevilla.

“This is what I’m going to do time after time. And I do it not the way I feel, [but] with the evidence and being as clear as possible.”

Arsenal are reported to have compiled a list of debatable decisions to have gone against them in the Premier League, and Arteta confirmed Gordon’s goal was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Some things don’t happen overnight and when I was that clear and when I had all the evidence to stand for the words that I used, it is because I feel strongly about them,” he added.

“One thing I say externally, then as well internally to my players is how can we play better. I would do it and the club would do it again and again until this is right.

“Errors are part of evolution. There are always going to be bumps in the road and these things are necessary to improve the game in the right way.

“But we have to talk loudly. If you have a problem and you put it in your drawer, the problem is in the drawer and it’s going to stink at some point. If you have a problem, let’s talk about it.”

Group B leaders Arsenal remain without injured striker Gabriel Jesus for the visit of Sevilla, while captain Martin Odegaard is a doubt, Arteta said.