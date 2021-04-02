Jabbed Americans given all clear to travel abroad

US medical authorities have given fully vaccinated Americans the go ahead to begin travelling again, both domestically and internationally.

It changes long-standing guidance that all Americans should avoid non-essential travel.

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans who had had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccination, or a single dose in some cases, could travel at “low risk” to themselves.

The move came after pressure from a host of struggling US airlines.

It will also put the spotlight on other countries with significant proportions of its own populations already vaccinated, including the UK, which currently restrict travel.

The UK’s travvel taskforce will report next week on a timeline to reopen the United Kingdom to foreign travel, both inbound and outbound.

It is currently illegal to leave the UK except for heavily restricted reasons.

The new CDC guidance in the US will allow fully vaccinated Americans to travel without getting a Covid-19 test before or after travel, and will not need to self-isolate upon their return.

