Brits more likely to get Covid-19 vaccine straight away than French or Americans, survey finds

Brits are more likely to queue up for a Covid-19 vaccine and take it immediately once it becomes available, according to new data.

In a bid to return to normality – and maybe even the pub or holidays– 39 per cent of Brits said they’d have the jab immediately, compared to just 14 per cent in France.

Only a quarter of Americans surveyed said they’d rush to be vaccinated.

In Australia it was 32 per cent.

Six per cent of those from the UK said they’d never get the Covid-19 vaccine.

In France, those against ever getting immunised rose to 14 per cent.

The survey by data company Dynata of 5,000 compared attitudes towards a vaccine in the UK, US, France, Germany and Australia.

Pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have published promising Covid-19 vaccine trial results this month.

The survey found the largest overall segment of those surveyed, 58 per cent, would either wait until they had spoken to their doctor or wait until a fair amount of the population has it.

In the UK, there was a correlation between wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine immediately and incomes, with 50 per cent of those earning over £80,000 wanting the jab right away.

Around 29 per cent those earning less than £25,000 would queue up for the immunsation right away.

Separately, the survey found Brits thought the distribution of the vaccine will be fair and transparent across the UK.