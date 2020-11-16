Moderna vaccine prevents 94.5 per cent of coronavirus, but the UK hasn't ordered any doses

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna has said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, following rival Pfizer’s good test results last week.

The UK does not currently have a deal with Moderna to purchase doses as it does with Pfizer.

The Covid19 vaccine news lifted shares in leisure companies in London, with Easyjet, IAG and Cineworld all adding to daily gains.

Read more: Janssen begins stage three Covid vaccine trial in UK

All eyes are on the US open to see if the vaccine news sets off another rally on global markets.

Moderna shares are up around 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

Conferencing software and Covid-19 star Zoom saw its shares sink six per cent in pre-trading in New York.

‘Advanced discussions’

A UK government spokesperson said although no Moderna doses have been ordered yet, they were making progress on a deal:

“The news from Moderna appears to be good and represents another significant step towards finding an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

“As part of the ongoing work of the Vaccines Taskforce, the Government is in advanced discussions with Moderna to ensure UK access to their vaccine as part of the wider UK portfolio.

“Moderna are currently scaling up their European supply chain which means these doses would become available in spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest.

Bullish

The vaccines, both built using new technology known as messenger RNA or mRNA, represent powerful new tools to fight a pandemic that has killed 1.3 million.

Moderna boss Stephen Hoge was bullish on the outlook on the end of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are going to have a vaccine that can stop Covid-19,” he told reporters.

Moderna’s interim analysis was based on 95 infections among trial participants who received either a placebo or the vaccine.

Of those, only five people contracted Covid-19 in those who received the vaccine.

The vaccine was administered in two shots 28 days apart.

Easier to distribute

Although trials of the Moderna vaccine were smaller than the multi-country ones held by Pfizer, the Moderna product may prove easier to distribute globally because it does not have to be stored and transported at sub-zero temperatures like Pfizer’s.

Together with Pfizer’s vaccine, also more than 90 per cent effective, the US could have two vaccines authorised by December.

Back in August, US President Donald Trump ordered 100m doses of the Moderna vaccine candidate.

Read more: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine news set off a $2 trillion trading frenzy on markets

Next year, the US could have access to more than 1bn doses from two vaccine makers, more than its 330 million residents.

The news also comes at time when Covid-19 cases are soaring and placing England back into lockdown.

The lockdown across the country is set to end on 2 December.