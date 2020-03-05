ITV warns of coronavirus advertising hit as 2019 results beat expectations

Coronavirus has hurt 2020 demand for ITV advertising as travel operators stopped booking ads with the broadcaster, but it has posted better than expected earnings for 2019.

The figures

Profit before tax fell seven per cent year on year to £530m, offset by ITV’s £62m sale of its historic London Television Centre home.

Advertising revenue dipped 1.5 per cent to £1.77bn but total revenue inched up three per cent to £3.89bn. A seven per cent climb in non-advertising revenue to £2.12bn and a nine per cent jump in ITV Studios revenue to £1.82bn underpinned the overall rise.

However, broadcast revenue slipped two per cent to contrast a 21 per cent jump in online advertising.

Earnings per share rose one per cent to 11.8p as the building sale reduced ITV’s effective tax rate.

ITV said it will pay a full year dividend of 8p per share, flat on last year. And the broadcaster cut net debt by £123m to £804m.



Why it’s interesting

ITV’s 10 per cent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to £729m was better than market expectations.

But the broadcaster said the ongoing coronvirus outbreak, which has affected 87 people so far in the UK, has hurt advertising revenue in 2020.

“In March and April, we have seen an impact from travel advertising deferments relating to the coronavirus,” ITV said. “At this stage it is too difficult to assess the further implications of the coronavirus but we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

ITV also said it would keep its dividend flat at 8p in 2020.



What ITV said

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said:

“Thanks to the hard work of our teams across the business, our full year results have come in ahead of expectations helped by revenue growth in the second half of the year in ITV Studios, advertising and online.



“We are making good progress in each area of our strategy and our investments in data, technology, online and in streaming will enable ITV to be a sustainable, diversified and structurally sound digital media and entertainment business.”

