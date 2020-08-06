ITV profit halves during pandemic amid ‘most challenging period in history'

ITV reported a 50 per cent slump in earnings for the six months to 30 June, as the public service broadcaster warned of the “significant impact” of the pandemic, which it said presented “one of the most challenging times in the history of ITV”.

The results

Adjusted earnings before tax, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) slumped 50 per cent to £165m in the six months to June, down from £327m in the same period last year.

Earnings per share plummeted 53 per cent to 2.9p year on year, down from 6.2p in the same period in 2019.

Advertising revenue slumped 43 per cent in the second quarter, after a plunge in demand across categories, wiping out the two per cent rise in the first quarter. Total advertising revenue for the first half of 2020 sank 21 per cent.

Total revenue for ITV Studios, which heads up ITV’s own productions, shed 17 per cent over the half-year to £630m after it was forced to pause the majority of its global productions at the start of the national lockdown in March.

ITV refused to issue guidance for the full year, citing “significant uncertainty”.

Shares fell 4.4 per cent to 58.2p at 8.20am.

Why it’s interesting

ITV had an extremely tough period during the pandemic, after lockdowns pressed paused on filming schedules and wiped out demand for advertising.

ITV took swift action to mitigate the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, rolling out a cost cutting scheme that has so far saved the company £51m.

The public service broadcaster will defer £90m of pension contributions for the first half of 2020, in a bid to boost cash flow.

Social distancing measures have hampered the restart of production, however ITV has been “innovative” in its restart of Coronation Street and Emmerdale in June, and will soon roll out a highly-anticipated new series of Spitting Image.

In a call with journalists, ITV chief Carolyn McCall today said the broadcaster will focus on becoming a “digitally-led media and entertainment company” going forward.

McCall announced the rollout of its Britbox streaming service in 25 countries across the globe,

However, she stressed that ITV’s “future is still uncertain due to the pandemic”.

Paolo Pescatore, media analyst at PP Foresight, said: “The slump in revenue was expected [but] hopefully the company has weathered the storm.

“There are further encouraging signs with a return of production and the growth of Britbox. The Britbox launch in other markets will provide much needed revenue.”

What ITV said:

Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, said: