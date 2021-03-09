ITV warns on ‘challenging’ ad market as pandemic hits profit

ITV today warned that the advertising market remained “challenging” as it reported sharp falls in revenue and profit due to the impact of the pandemic.

The London-listed firm, which last night aired Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posted a 16 per cent drop in total revenue to £2.8bn in 2020.

Total advertising revenue dropped 11 per cent while ITV Studios, its production arm, saw revenue fall by a quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at £573m — a 21 per cent fall year on year but ahead of analyst forecasts.

The broadcaster credited this to a stronger final three months of the year, but warned advertising in the first quarter remained “challenging”.

ITV, which slashed its interim payout in August due to the advertising slump, said it would restore the dividend “as soon as circumstances permit”.

Read more: ITV hoping to replicate CBS’s ratings success with Harry and Meghan interview

Double impact

The results come after a torrid year for the public service broadcaster, which suffered the double impact of shrinking ad spend and a shutdown in production during the pandemic.

The company started to resume productions in the summer with strict safety measures in place and now has roughly 90 per cent of programmes back in production.

However, it warned of continued disruption and delay, as well as additional costs, due to the virus.

ITV said its key focus this year was to sell more of its formats abroad, grow its scripted business and increase the number of shows it commissions for streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Read more: ITV taps headhunter Stuart Spencer to pick new chairman

Previous streaming hits for the company include Snowpiercer, which has been recommissioned by TNT and Netflix for a third season.

The move marks ITV’s efforts to reduce its reliance on traditional broadcasting revenue amid declining ad revenue and shifting viewer habits.

The channel said it expected ad revenue to drop six per cent in the first quarter, but forecast a sharp increase of up to 75 per cent in April.

Total ITV viewing rose one per cent for the year. However, the lack of reality TV hit Love Island, as well as fewer soaps and no major sporting events, meant online viewing dropped five per cent.

ITV said it would increase its programme budget to £1.1bn in 2021 and was aiming to reach mass audiences through shows such as The Pembrokeshire Murders, Finding Alice and The Masked Singer.

Read more: ITV to launch streaming unit and cut London office space in restructuring plan

Streaming strategy

ITV reported strong progress for Britbox, its joint streaming service with the BBC, which it said was ahead of targets to hit half a million UK subscribers by January.

The company said registered users on its ITV Hub catch-up service had increased six per cent to 33m.

The broadcaster last year created a new business division focused on streaming as it looks to shift its focus on on-demand services.

ITV will also reduce its office space in the capital over the coming years in a bid to cut costs and respond to an increase in home working.

The company today said it had “unusually low” net debt of £545m and a strong £1.5bn cash position.

It now plans to deliver around £100m of permanent annual savings by 2022, ahead of its previous forecast of £55m to £60m.