ITV grows digital ad sales amid Studios boost

ITV has kicked off 2025 with a strong showing from its digital arm and a rebound at ITV Studios, helping it stay firmly on track with its turnaround strategy.

In a trading update for the three months to 31 March, the broadcaster said digital advertising revenue rose 15 per cent year on year, outpacing the wider market, driven by continued growth of its streaming platform ITVX.

Total streaming hours on ITVX increased by 12 per cent in the first quarter, and digital revenues as a whole climbed 10 per cent.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “Our Q1 performance was in line with our expectations, demonstrating the continued successful implementation of our strategic priorities. ITVX continues to perform well, and we expect sustained strong growth in digital revenues”.

Streaming surge

The biggest boost came from ITV Studios, where external revenues surged 20 per cent thanks to strong demand from global streamers such as Netflix and Amazon.

New hits included ‘Run Away’ for Netflix and ‘The Better Sister’ for Amazon.

Total studios revenue was up one per cent overall, held back by a 26 per cent drop in internal commissions – notably due to the absence of the Ant and Dec-fronted ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.

Overall, group external revenue rose four per cent to £756m, although total group revenue slipped one per cent to £875m due to fewer internal productions.

The company said it remains on track to deliver £30m in cost savings this year as part of its ongoing efficiency drive, and reiterated its full-year guidance.

McCall added: “While the macroeconomic environment is uncertain, we remain confident that our strategic initiatives and focus on cost discipline will deliver long-term value”.

ITV is targeting £750m in digital revenues by 2026 and says its hybrid model – spanning digital, linear and production – positions it strongly despite economic headwinds.

It was reported in April that French media firm and Masterchef-producer Banijay is eyeing a potential takeover for the British broadcaster.