Is ‘family’ the secret to the Home of Peppa Pig World’s success?

Paultons Park, Home of Peppa Pig World

Jennifer Sieg sits down with the grandchildren of Paultons Park, Home of Peppa Pig World’s founders, to see what is in store for the family-run theme park’s next generation leadership.

As Boris Johnson once said to a group of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) leaders, “we all must” go to Peppa Pig World.

The multi-million-pound turnover attraction was founded by John and Anne Mancey in 1983 – now owned and operated by the family’s second and third generations – and sees nearly 1m visitors from around the world each year.

In 2021, the park recorded a turnover of £40m and an operating profit of £7m despite the pandemic. It employs 150 full-time staff and an additional seasonal team of 750.

Even Boris Johnson joined in on the fun that same year, having found himself rambling on about his visit in what was coined a rather peculiar speech to the CBI the next day.

“Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. Hands up if you’ve been to Peppa Pig World!,” the then-prime minister shouted.

“I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place. It has very safe streets, discipline in schools, heavy emphasis on new mass transit systems. Even if they’re a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig.”

Having also maintained its first-place spot as Tripadvisor’s top-rated theme park in the UK for five years in a row, one might ask: What is it that makes Paultons Park so special?

Behind the scenes

When I arrive at the 140-acre park, I am greeted by a large Peppa Pig statue and a couple of welcoming smiles from James and Lawrence Mancey, two of the six family members who now run it.

James, deputy managing director, and Lawrence, marketing and technology director, might not have founded Paultons Park themselves, but the family business runs through their veins.

“I have been working at the park since I was 15 years old,” James, 32, laughs, although still hinting at how it’s much different now than what it was when he was a child.

James Mancey, deputy managing director at Paultons Park, Home of Peppa Pig World

Since its inception in 1983, the park has grown to offer five themed worlds with 80 rides and attractions. Admittedly, the most famous one, Peppa Pig World, was opened in 2011 and cost £6m to build.

James, who was in his late teens when Peppa Pig World debuted, still recalls observing the “risky” decision to partner with the Peppa Pig brand, which “was nowhere near the brand it is today.”

“A risk was very much taken at that point to sort of say we think this is the right partnership for us,” James says.

“There’s synergy between the two brands. Peppa’s got fantastic family values, it’s very much a preschool offering that parents can enjoy as well… we just love the family message and the family values running through it. I think that was a big part of it.”

Lawrence, 26, chimes in to say brands often “come and go”, so there was no way of knowing how successful it could be.

Fortunately, the two brothers recall watching the risk turn to reward right from the start, and they carry this memory with them into their leadership positions today.

“Peppa was really the stepping stone that allowed us to open up a whole load of other opportunities,” he adds.

Upholding family values

Most will admit that growing up in an entrepreneurial family has its ups and downs, especially if you have the ambition to build a career of your own.

However, the two grandchildren of Paultons Park’s founders – who grew up living on the park’s grounds – are quick to say they were never forced to work for the family business.

Naturally, with their own entrepreneurial instincts, they just wanted to.

“Our parents, dad in particular, always saw all opportunity – there’s an opportunity there, there’s an opportunity there, what can we do here?” James says.

Lawrence Mancey, marketing and technology director at Paultons Park, Home of Peppa Pig World

“We’re always on the lookout for what is a good opportunity. Being brave and not being afraid to take risks is something that’s been drummed into us, and at the same time, taking a step back and making sure you are thinking about it, you are working it out.”

The brothers agree that one of the most important family values they vow to uphold in their roles at their park is to ensure that everyone—even Boris Johnson—is treated the same as every other guest.

“As soon Boris arrived, yes he was prime minister, but as he stepped through the gates, he was our guest,” Lawrence smiles.

“He wanted to have a good day out with his child and that’s what we wanted to offer him.”

What’s next?

Paultons Park might not have the global recognition of the Disney brand and its parks around the world, but the Mancey family have established something truly special.

They plan to continue building on that in the years to come.

“You never know what the future is. You just have to make sure you do the best you can,” James says, with a smile.

He adds: “We are looking forward to having our opportunity to put our stamp on it as well and hopefully take it forward and grow.

“We’ve got ideas of what we’d like to do, and if we’re lucky and we work hard and we keep committed to our values, hopefully we can achieve what we want.”

CV

Name: James Mancey

Company: Paultons Park

Founded: 1983

Staff: 150 FTE employees, and up to 750 seasonal team members

Title: Deputy Managing Director

Age: 32

Born: Southampton

Lives: Hampshire, UK

Talents: Problem solving

Motto: If it was easy everyone would do it

Most known for: Having my ACL reconstructed in my right knee

First ambition: Play football or any sport professionally

Favourite book: I enjoy historical fiction, but my favourite book is Purple Cow

Best piece of advice: Treat people how you would like to be treated, you never know who you are talking to

CV

Name: Lawrence Mancey

Company: Paultons Park

Founded: 1983

Staff: 150 FTE employees, and up to 750 seasonal team members

Title: Marketing and Technology Director

Age: 26

Born: Southampton

Lives: Hampshire, UK

Studied: Learnt everything I could on the job, didn’t go to University

Talents: Self learning, if I don’t know something I’ll make it my mission to find out!

Motto: Just because everyone else thinks you’re wrong, it doesn’t mean they’re right

Most known for: Getting my Private Pilot’s License at the age of 18 and flying solo at 16!

First ambition: Airline Pilot

Favourite book: The Ride of a Lifetime

Best piece of advice: Trust your gut, if something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t! Ask questions!