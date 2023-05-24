Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

IREP and FuturePlus partner to enhance global sustainability in facilities and asset management

FuturePlus , the sustainability management and ESG reporting platform and real estate facilities and asset management company, International Real Estate Partners (IREP), have joined forces to create a new global strategic partnership to help businesses put sustainable practice at the heart of their facilities and building management practices.



Operating in 50 countries and 6 geographical regions, IREP manages property portfolios for some of the world’s largest brands in industries including telecoms (Nokia), automotive, consumer electronics and FMCG.

Using the FuturePlus platform, IREP is now able to continuously track the sustainability of thousands of properties around the world on behalf of its clients, put solutions in place to tackle areas for improvement, and then measure the impact of those improvements.

The partnership with FuturePlus will strengthen IREP’s sustainability offering, as well as providing FuturePlus with new opportunities for global growth, particularly in the UAE, where IREP is headquartered – ensuring that all IREP clients have access to market-leading ESG measurement and expertise, regardless of how much progress they’ve already made implementing their sustainability strategy.



“We’re proud to be working with a business like IREP, which really believes and invests in all aspects of ESG, including diversity and inclusion just like we do – not just ticking boxes,” explains Mike Penrose, Co-Founder of FuturePlus.



“Through its sustainability strategy, IREP consistently works to reduce its environmental impact by managing key issues such as energy use, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water withdrawals, waste generation and environmental compliance, and we can’t wait to help IREP clients follow their lead by improving their own sustainability.”



Kenny McCrae, Founder and CEO, IREP, adds: “We have a long history of pioneering products and services with long-term sustainability targets in mind and are constantly looking for reliable ways to help our clients measure their efforts and areas for investment in ESG.



“We really believe in technology as an important differentiator in our industry, and are very impressed by the capabilities of the FuturePlus platform – which will help us and our clients to achieve our goals – as well as the deep expertise within the FuturePlus team.”



Built Environment is a key area of growth for FuturePlus, as asset managers and service providers look for more effective ways to track and improve the sustainability of their properties, organisations and supply chains.

While the building sector is the largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, with buildings using 40% of global energy and resources and a quarter of global water, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) states that energy consumption in buildings can be reduced by as much as 80% using proven and commercially available technologies.



