Ireland without key duo ahead of Six Nations clash as Lawrence out for England

Ireland will be without two crucial players for their Six Nations clash with England on Saturday after centre Garry Ringrose and forward Iain Henderson suffered injuries in their side’s 22-7 win over Scotland.

The duo will miss the match in Dublin this weekend as Ireland look to win the Six Nations and claim a Grand Slam ahead of this year’s World Cup in France.

Ringrose was stretchered off at Murrayfield on Sunday while Henderson broke his arm.

Hookers Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan injured shoulders in the round four match.

England centre Ollie Lawrence will also miss the final match of this year’s Championship with the Bath centre pulling his hamstring in England’s record loss to France on Saturday.

Manu Tuilagi has been called up in place of Lawrence, and could be involved having not featured for the side since England’s opening match against Scotland.

France are the only side who can challenge Ireland for the Six Nations Championship but Ireland have a four-point advantage in the table ahead of Super Saturday.