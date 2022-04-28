Invidior unveils $100m share repurchase scheme with new drugs powering rebounding revenues

By:

Invidior has announced a $100 plan to return capital to shareholders, with the pharmaceutical firm on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

Net revenues in the FTSE 250 company have spiked 15 per cent year-on-year during the first quarter, rising from $180m to $207m.

Its key growth driver, Subcolade (buprenorphine extended-release) injection, is increasingly available to US patients meet the needs of opioid use disorder patient

Sublocade revenues have risen 98 per cent year-on-year and 13 per cent over the past three months to $85m, with continued new patient enrolments.

However, operating profits have fallen five per cent alongside a steep 49 per cent drop in net income, following the expected unwind of trade payables and the required $289m payment to the Department of Justice for the unlawful marketing of opioid drug Suboxone.

In the first quarter of the year, the group invested in a portfolio of investment-grade debt securities for $139m and ordinary shares of Aelis Farma, costing $11m. 

Chief executive Mark Crossley said the results put Indivior on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Commenting on the buyback plan, he said: “We are today announcing a new share repurchase program for up to $100m which underscores our consistent and disciplined approach to capital allocation that appropriately balances returning capital to shareholders with maintaining our ability to execute on our strategic priorities.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.