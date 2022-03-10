Investigation finds errors in Carillion’s drain caused Stonehaven crash

STONEHAVEN, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: The first of the train carriages from the Stonehaven derailment is removed from the scene on a low loader on September 11, 2020 in Stonehaven, Scotland. Work continues to remove the wreckage from the site of the derailment, which happened near Stonehaven on 12 August leaving three people dead. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Errors in the Carillion-built drainage system caused the 2020 Stonehaven rail crash, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said today.

According to the investigation, design differences and the way the system was built meant that it was unable to sustain the amount of rail falling on the morning of 12 August 2020 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The incident took place at 9.38am when a ScotRail train derailed after hitting gravel and other material coming from the drain.

The train smashed into a bridge, causing one of its carriages to fall down an embankment and leading to the death of three people, including the conductor and driver.

The RAIB reported that Carillion had installed a structure to protect against leaks and did not notify Network Rail of the changes.

Investigators said that if the bund had not been installed, it was “highly likely to have safely accommodated the flow of surface water.”

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in 2018.