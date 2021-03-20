International spectators banned from entering Japan for Olympics

International spectators will be barred from entering Japan during this summer’s Olympic Games amid concerns over the pandemic, the organisers said today.

Officials met earlier today to discuss whether foreign visitors would be allowed to travel into Japan after about 1m tickets were sold abroad.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded after the five-party meeting which included the head of the International Olympic Committeee.

In a statement, they said: “The COVID-19 situation around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally.”

“Based on the present situation, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas.”

“It’s very unfortunate,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after the meeting, but added that the conclusion was “unavoidable” given a rising number of cases from different countries as well as concerns over new variants.

He said the main priority was the health of the athletes and the Japanese public.

