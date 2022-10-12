27 Insulate Britain protestors arrested during attempt to block Parliament Square

Activists camp on the roads just outside Westminster Palace

At least 27 protestors from the environmental group Insulate Britain were arrested today while blocking the roads to Parliament Square.

The Met Police confirmed all were detained for public order offences, after dozens of activists held holding up traffic outside Westminster, draped in orange hi-vis jackets.

The group returned to the roads over the past few weeks, urging the Government to boost insulation across British homes to ease energy bills and combat climate changing.

They have now taken their grievances to politicians, pictured holding aloft banners and glueing themselves to the tarmac .

Images and videos shared online showed multiple demonstrators being arrested.

The demonstration caused a huge logjam in traffic, with members of the public gathering to witness the event alongside the police, media and frustrated motorists.

It is the latest round of direct action from the loose assortment of activists, which have pledged to bring London to a standstill this month.

Just Stop Oil has also been protesting over the past few days, drawing the ire of residents and motorists in Knightsbridge, with activists delaying an emergency vehicle from reaching its destination after causing a road block.