Inside the largest and most expensive Dubai penthouse, worth £130 million

The largest Dubai penthouse ever has just gone on sale

When you think about Dubai you hardly imagine modesty, but a new penthouse, the largest ever for the city, is even more stupendously glamorous that you might ever conceive.

On sale for £130 million, it even has its own Cryogenic room if the owners fancy temporarily freezing themselves to help them look younger and live longer. More ‘ordinary’ but also totally incredible features include a private mini golf course, as well as an open-air swimming pool, meditation lounge, basketball court, and cigar lounge with 360-degree views of the Arabian Golf and Dubai skyline.

The property is within the Raffles The Palm Dubai hotel and private residences. In fact it is the top three floors of the Residences part of the building, including the rooftop.

Set across 77,707 square feet, there are also eight bedrooms, a 20-person dining table, and bar.

Seran Gheorghe, Vice President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, said: “This remarkable penthouse seeks to provide an exceptional lifestyle that seamlessly combines elegance, convenience, and practicality.

“Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai’s recent central positioning in the global real estate market and a growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high-net-worth individuals. We firmly believe that the sale of this lavish residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector’s growth.”

Raffles has just opened their first London hotel and residences in St James.

