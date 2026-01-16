Industry Leaders Unite to Create First-Ever End-to-End Critical Connectivity Ecosystem Showcase at ISE Barcelona 2026

Eight industry-leading technology companies have joined forces to create an unprecedented, live-integrated showcase at ISE Barcelona 2026, Europe’s largest audiovisual and systems integration tradeshow. The groundbreaking partnership between Alfalite, Brainstorm, Dejero, Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS), FOR-A, KitPlus, Ontario Soluciones and RGB Spectrum will demonstrate the world’s first complete end-to-end critical connectivity ecosystem through interconnected booth experiences spanning several booths (4N550, 4Q400 and 5B600) across the show floor.

“Every day, our customers tell us that connectivity isn’t just part of their operation—it is their operation,” said Kevin Fernandes, Chief Revenue Officer at Dejero. “This unique showcase demonstrates what happens when we start delivering an ecosystem where Dejero TITAN connectivity thinks, not just connects without a single point of failure.”

Breaking new ground in trade show innovation

This collaboration transforms the traditional trade show experience into a living, breathing demonstration of how critical connectivity should work in real-world scenarios. Visitors will witness live connectivity flowing between all partner booths, experiencing the complete journey from field operations to global distribution in real-time. Live demos at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM CET.

“When you’re Europe’s only LED manufacturer, you don’t just make screens—you carry the responsibility of critical visualization,” said Luis Garrido Fuentes, Executive Director at Alfalite. “Our MATIX® AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology transforms raw data into actionable intelligence for workspace & SOC, and breaking news for broadcast studios. This activation proves that when the world needs to see clearly, one reliable display platform can serve every mission-critical moment.”

“In mission-critical operations, technology integration isn’t a feature—it’s a lifeline,” said Scott Norder, Chief Operating Officer at RGB Spectrum. “When every second counts, our combined ecosystem doesn’t just connect systems; it connects first responders to the intelligence they need, commanders to real-time situational awareness, and ultimately, help to those who need it most.”

The complete story: From crisis to coverage

The integrated ecosystem follows a five-step critical connectivity flow:

Emergency simulation → Dejero provides superior critical connectivity with its new Dejero TITAN Command form factor featuring triple 5G modems Intelligence gathered → RGB Spectrum processes and visualizes critical information using its IPX flyaway kit Command & control operations → Alfalite’s high-resolution LED screens enable real-time monitoring and coordination for command and control centers. Story capture and production → Brainstorm, DBS, FOR-A, KitPlus and Ontario Soluciones enable professional broadcast capture and production to deliver stunning visual presentations for audience viewing of data-driven graphics. Global distribution → KitPlus powered by a Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter deliver seamless content distribution using Dejero Smart Blending Technology

Showcasing Revolutionary Technologies

Dejero, DBS, & Ontario Soluciones (Booth 4N550) – Dejero TITAN Command debut, with its triple 5G modems and integrated GPS and antennas, it is engineered for fixed installations, fleet vehicles, and large-scale operations. The demonstration will showcase Smart Blending Technology™ blending multiple networks into a single managed service. Visitors will be able to interact with all video workflows.

Alfalite & Brainstorm (Booth 4Q400) – This newsroom environment allows visitors to watch live news production in action, with incoming feeds processed through Brainstorm, DBS, FOR-A, Kitplus, and Ontario Soluciones technologies displayed on Alfalite’s groundbreaking MATIX® AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP panels.

RGB Spectrum, Dejero and FOR-A (Booth 5B600) – Our immersive Emergency Operations Center features multi-screen displays showing real-time incident response coordination, demonstrating how critical information flows from field to command using RGB’s IPX Flyaway Kit.

Interactive visitor experience

The showcase features color-coded virtual pathways connecting all booths (blue for broadcast, red for emergency response, green for enterprise), QR codes linking to a digital map to reinforce the complete ecosystem story. Visitors can #CompletetheMission by following a numbered path that demonstrates how one critical moment gets captured, transmitted, and acted upon across multiple scenarios simultaneously.

Industry Impact and Applications

The integrated ecosystem addresses critical needs across multiple markets:

Broadcast and media: Live news coverage, sports broadcasting, corporate communications

Emergency services: Disaster response coordination, first responder communications, public safety operations

Enterprise: Remote monitoring, critical infrastructure management, corporate crisis communications

About ISE Barcelona 2026

ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) is the world’s largest audiovisual and systems integration exhibition, attracting over 80,000 attendees annually. The 2026 show takes place at Fira Barcelona from February 3-6 featuring the latest innovations in audiovisual technology, digital signage, and integrated systems solutions.

About the Partner Companies

Alfalite is Europe’s only LED screen manufacturer with over 20 years of experience designing and manufacturing professional display solutions using cutting-edge technology.

Brainstorm Aston empowers broadcast, film and corporate content creators with cutting-edge technology to deliver engaging visual storytelling by providing state-of-the-art real-time 3D graphics, VP/XR, AR and virtual studio solutions.

Dejero provides innovative software and hardware solutions that enable reliable, multi-network connectivity for broadcast, emergency response, and enterprise applications worldwide.

Domo Broadcast Systems specializes in ultra-reliable, broadcast-quality, ultra-low latency video/audio solutions via wireless microwave, IP, or fiber links.

FOR-A is a leading manufacturer of video switchers and broadcast systems for professional applications, with a focus on innovative software-defined and IP-based solutions.

KitPlus is a leading broadcast media platform and RTS award-winning organization that has connected industry professionals since 2005 through news, events, and video production services including trade show coverage including NAB, IBC and ISE.

Ontario Soluciones is a Spanish engineering services company specializing in professional audiovisual solutions, video connectivity, and transmission.

RGB Spectrum has been designing and manufacturing mission-critical video processing solutions for defense, aerospace, broadcast, and control room applications since 1987.

To learn more head to dejero.com/ise-2026.

Contact

Media Contact:

Ivy Cuervo

Tel: +1 519 772 4824, x1413

Email: media@dejero.com

