Industry boss slams Labour for lack of tech sector support

The boss of the world’s biggest tech trade show yesterday took aim at the UK government’s support for tech startups, following a disappointing show of Brits at the annual tech conference.

“The British presence has been spotty, which is surprising to me” compared to European rivals, announced Gary Shapiro, who has been with the CTA for over 30 years.

He accused ministers of failing to show up at one of the world’s most important showcases for innovation.

CES, a four-day event expected to attract around 100,000 visitors, hosts thousands of companies unveiling the latest advances in artificial intelligence, consumer electronics and mobility.

Its chief has previously criticised different governments for lack of attendance, dubbing the Labour government’s lack of attendance last year as “kind of crazy”.

A year later, he said: “Britain does not participate as strongly at CES as other western European countries like France and the Netherlands, which are really well represented”.

The European example

Shapiro elsewhere praised french president Emmanuel Macron’s attendance, as an example of what the UK should be doing.

“Macron has been to the show twice. Even in the French government, which seems to be in some disarray, will have some cabinet ministers.

“We’ll have the prince of the Netherlands. We’ll have cabinet ministers from the Netherlands. They’re also in disarray, and that’s every government, including our own government, is having big issues in these western democracies.”

According to CES figures, France has 64 exhibitors at this year’s event, Germany 38 and the Netherlands 27 – compared with only 29 from the UK, down sharply from over 100 in 2019.

That decline can be traced back to the scrapping of the Tradeshow Access Programme in 2021, which offered grants of up to £2,500 to help smaller firms attend global trade events.

The scheme is yet to be reinstated, despite lobbying from the UK tech space.

“I see a lack of government involvement. And it doesn’t have to be money”, Shapiro said.

“Do your relevant cabinet ministers show up at the world’s largest innovation event? That’s been a disappointment for us.”

The comments come as ministers rally to insist that tech sits at the heart of the UK’s growth strategy.

A government spokesperson said on Labour’s agenda: “A thriving technology sector is at the heart of our plans to modernise public services, grow the economy, and raise productivity across the country.”

But, with European rivals doubling down on global promotion off their startups, business leaders warn the UK risks losing ground if political support does not match ambition.a