Former Amazon boss to keep CMA chair

Doug Gurr has been confirmed as the government’s preferred candidate to continue in the role of chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Gurr, a former boss of Amazon UK, was parachuted into the role on an interim basis last January, but will now complete a full five-year term.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the appointment would signal that the UK was a place where businesses could “grow and invest with confidence”.

Gurr’s appointment as interim chair last year prompted criticism from some campaigners who worried that it would lead to a more accommodating approach to competition policy, particularly with regards to big tech firms.

His predecessor, Marcus Bokkerink, was effectively ousted by the government, with Rachel Reeves explaining that they had a “different approach” to spurring economic activity.

During Bokkerink’s tenure, the CMA launched an investigation into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 on the grounds that it would endanger competition.

The tech giant criticised the CMA’s intervention, but the deal was eventually given the green light after Microsoft made significant alterations to the terms of the takeover.

Over the last few year, the CMA has made a series of changes to its takeover policy as part of its push to spur economic growth.

Gurr: CMA has clear contribution to be make

In its statement today, the Department for Business praised Gurr for “improving the pace, predictability, proportionality and process of their merger investigations” in his first year.

According to data compiled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, the CMA cleared 36 mergers in 2025, and did not block any for the first time since 2017.

MPs on the business select committee will have a chance to scrutinise Gurr in the coming weeks, but do not have the power to veto the nomination.

Gurr ran Amazon’s UK arm for four years from 2016, having joined the company in 2011. He had previously worked at McKinsey, Asda and the civil service.

“I have enjoyed my time at the CMA and can see a clear contribution we can make here through promoting competition and protecting consumers,” Gurr said.