India Global Forum 2025 kicks off in London today

India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds are set to open IGF London 2025 today in the first public discussion since the finalisation of the UK–India Free Trade Agreement.

Running from 18 to 20 June, the event serves as the foremost platform to outline the bilateral pact’s economic impact and future roadmap. It’s organised by India Global Forum, a global affairs organisation that tells the story of contemporary India.

IGF London 2025 offers a joint strategic vision on how the UK and India aim to lead global standards in bilateral cooperation.

The gathering features the launch of Grant Thornton’s India Meets Britain Tracker, developed in collaboration with the India Global Forum and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The report highlights the fastest-growing Indian-owned businesses in Britain and offers insights into post-FTA investment trends and economic dynamics.

Day two of the event focuses on science and technology, with lord Patrick Vallance leading talks on pandemic preparedness, quantum innovation, and digital infrastructure.

Technology partnerships are presented as a domain where Indian innovation and British research jointly accelerate global breakthroughs.

Cultural ties take centre stage with the return of the Culture & Creativity Forum, casting a post-FTA lens on artistic influence and cross-border identity.

The forum concludes with a rare appearance from composer AR Rahman, who reflects on the future of music at the intersection of heritage and innovation.

In the literary domain, IGF hosts the prestigious Archer Amish Award for Storytellers at the QEII Centre, celebrating contemporary Indian fiction.

India Global Forum: Connecting nations

India Global Forum (IGF) serves as a platform connecting global businesses and policy leaders to the pace and promise of modern India.

It aims to convert shared ambition into tangible cross-border impact by promoting commerce, culture, innovation, and investment between India and the world.

“The UK–India relationship is entering a new era, no longer defined by intent, but by rapid implementation,” says Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum.

“The Free Trade Agreement is a catalyst, but the true strength of this partnership lies in the people, ideas, and institutions that bring it to life.”

On the literary front, the forum includes “one of the biggest fiction prizes globally”, with the announcement of the IGF Archer Amish Award, created with authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi.

Science and tech programming features contributions from both British and Indian innovation leaders on topics ranging from energy transition to quantum advancements.

“The Culture & Creativity Forum returns with a post-FTA lens to examine how cultural exchange is driving innovation, identity, and influence,” organisers say.

Gauranga Das, a spiritual leader, leads a session on how traditional Indian philosophies shape leadership and productivity in the tech-driven world.

The final session features AR Rahman in an “intimate conversation” unpacking how technology reshapes the future of sound and storytelling.