What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Inclusive Cricket Takes Over the City

This summer, the City of London is set to witness a unique sporting event as Culture Mile BID in partnership with Central London Alliance CIC and the Lord’s Taverners, brings free Table Cricket sessions to the Square Mile. Running from 9th to 11th and 16th to 18th of July, in Christchurch Greyfriars Church Garden, with a special corporate challenge for London businesses on July 18th, this event promises to be a highlight of the City’s summer sporting activities.

Table cricket, an adapted version of the traditional game, developed in 1990 by Doug Williamson at Nottingham Trent University with the support of the Youth Sports Trust, is designed to provide sporting opportunities for individuals with severe physical impairments. This unique version of the game is played on a table tennis table with adapted equipment, allowing participants of all abilities to enjoy the excitement of traditional cricket. For those facing challenges of inequality, Table Cricket serves as a gateway to social interaction and personal development, fostering a supportive environment where everyone can thrive.

Culture Mile’s initiative, in partnership with Central London Alliance CIC, aims to create awareness of inclusive sports among workers, residents and visitors alike, whilst also providing unique sporting opportunities. Supported by The Lord’s Taverners, a charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of young people facing challenges of inequality who have been leading the way on Table Cricket’s nationwide development programme, aims to introduce more participants to the game, enhancing coaching sessions and competitive opportunities.

This initiative also paves the way and celebrates the first ever disability elite game taking place on the main ground at Lord’s on Monday 22 July. The day will feature a T10 blind exhibition match, featuring players from England Men’s and England Women’s visually impaired squads and a 40-over match between the MCC and the ECB Chair’s Disability XI, including players from England Men’s Deaf, England Men’s Learning Disability, and England Men’s Physical Disability squads.

Only 18% of people with disabilities currently participate in sports weekly, compared to 39% of non-disabled individuals[i]. By providing accessible sporting opportunities, and providing a platform for elite games, it is hoped that this disparity can be reduced, allowing more people to benefit from the joys and advantages of sports.

Caroline Hanson, Director of Communications and Marketing from Culture Mild BID commented: “We are proud to offer a fully inclusive sport as part of Culture Mile BID’s offering in the Summer of Sport in the City. These sessions by Culture Mile BID in partnership with Central London Alliance CIC and the Lord’s Taverners are set to make a significant impact. This initiative promises to bring the community together, promote inclusivity, and provide a fun, engaging way to stay active. Join us in celebrating a summer of sports in the City that champions inclusivity and community spirit.”

On July 18th, businesses across London are invited to participate in the Table Cricket Corporate Challenge, offering a unique opportunity for: team building, friendly competition between local businesses together with networking.

Tony Matharu, London City Chairman of the Lord’s Taverners and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC commented: “It has been widely recognised that sport has the power to make positive change and in Central London there is no better example of this than this initiative with the Lord Taverners to bring this truly inclusive sport of Table Cricket to the Square Mile. The Culture Mile BID and the City of London Corporation are to be congratulated for their forward thinking and in convening the Summer of Sport in the City and thereby enabling more people, irrespective of their abilities to benefit from sporting engagement.”

For more information and to sign up, visit the dedicated booking page.